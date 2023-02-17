Theme
A man takes photos near a house that got destroyed in the earthquake, in Cugenang, Cianjur, West Java province, Indonesia, November 22, 2022. REUTERS
Earthquake of 6.4 magnitude strikes Indonesia’s Maluku province

An earthquake of 6.4 magnitude struck off Indonesia’s Tanimbar islands in Maluku province on Thursday, the country’s geophysics agency said, adding that there was no tsunami potential.

The agency said the quake’s epicenter was at a depth of 97 kilometers (60.27 miles). It was located 543 kilometers southeast of Ambon, the capital of Maluku.

There was no immediate reports of damage or casualties caused by the quake and a spokesperson for Indonesia’s disaster agency (BNPB) could not immediately be reached for comment.

Indonesia straddles a so-called “Pacific Ring of Fire,” a highly active zone seismically, where different plates on the Earth’s crust meet and create frequent earthquakes.

