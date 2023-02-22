Pope Francis renews calls for Ukraine ceasefire, one year on
Pope Francis on Wednesday renewed calls for a ceasefire in the “absurd and cruel” war in Ukraine shortly before the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of the country.
“The death toll, wounded, refugees, those isolated, destruction, economic and social damage speak for themselves,” said the 86-year-old pontiff during his weekly general audience.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Francis noted that Friday marks one year since the war began, calling it “an absurd and cruel war, a sad anniversary.”
He urged all powers to make “concrete efforts to end the conflict, reach a ceasefire and start peace negotiations.”
The pope has repeatedly called for an end to the conflict since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, 2022, even expressing a desire to travel to Kyiv and Moscow – trips that have not taken place.
His offers to try to broker a peace have come to nothing.
Read more:
Swedish security police say Russia poses biggest threat to Sweden’s security
US, Polish presidents to discuss reinforcing Poland’s security
-
Russia rails at UN move on Ukraine, China readies ‘position paper’Russia has urged UN states to vote against an “unbalanced and anti-Russian” move at the General Assembly by Ukraine and others to mark one year since ... World News
-
‘Ukraine will never be a victory for Russia - never:’ BidenUS President Joe Biden on Tuesday said Ukraine would “never be a victory for Russia” as he delivered a speech in Poland ahead of the first anniversary ... World News
-
Ukraine’s health care on the brink after hundreds of Russian attacksValentyna Mozgova sweeps shattered glass and other debris from the vacant halls of the bombed-out hospital where she began her career. Living in the ... World News
-
Putin accuses West of fanning flames of conflict, vows to continue war in UkrainePresident Vladimir Putin on Tuesday vowed to continue with Russia’s year-long war in Ukraine and accused the US-led NATO alliance of fanning the ... World News