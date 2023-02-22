Pope Francis renews calls for Ukraine ceasefire, one year on

Pope Francis on Wednesday renewed calls for a ceasefire in the “absurd and cruel” war in Ukraine shortly before the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of the country.

“The death toll, wounded, refugees, those isolated, destruction, economic and social damage speak for themselves,” said the 86-year-old pontiff during his weekly general audience.

Francis noted that Friday marks one year since the war began, calling it “an absurd and cruel war, a sad anniversary.”

He urged all powers to make “concrete efforts to end the conflict, reach a ceasefire and start peace negotiations.”

The pope has repeatedly called for an end to the conflict since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, 2022, even expressing a desire to travel to Kyiv and Moscow – trips that have not taken place.

His offers to try to broker a peace have come to nothing.

