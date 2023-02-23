Elderly Florida woman dies after being dragged in lake by alligator

An 85-year-old woman has died in Florida in the US after she was dragged into a pond by an alligator, CNN reported earlier this week.

Gloria Serge was walking her dog along the pond in her community in Ft. Pierce, southeast Florida, when the reptile attempted to take her canine, CCN said citing the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

A video of part of the incident shows the alligator swimming to the edge of the lake approaching the lady and her dog. It then switches to the recording of an onlooker calling the emergency services saying, “Oh my God, the alligator’s got her.”

“The alligator has a woman,” the caller continued, saying “it’s huge” when asked by the emergency services’ call operator how big the animal was.

The woman then took a pole and tried to pull the victim out of the lake but failed and could be heard telling the operator, “It’s too late, it’s too late.”

“Ms. Serge was knocked over and the alligator pulled her into the water by her foot,” according to a commission incident report cited by CNN. “Serge was pulled into deeper water and died as a result of the incident,” it added.

The alligator, which was approximately 10 feet long, was caught and euthanized. The dog survived, commission spokesperson Arielle Callender told CNN on Monday the day of the incident.

