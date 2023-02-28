Hackers behind air raid alerts across Russia: Official
Russian authorities said Tuesday that several regional television and radio stations that have recently broadcast air raid alerts had been breached by hackers.
The alerts are common across Ukraine, which is routinely targeted by drone and missile attacks, but the impact of fighting within Russia is limited to regions bordering the conflict.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“As a result of hacking of servers of radio stations and TV channels, in some regions of the country, information about the announcement of an air raid alert was broadcast,” Russia’s emergencies ministry said in a statement.
“This information is false and does not correspond to reality,” it added.
Russian media reported that the alerts had been broadcast in the Belgorod and Voronezh regions bordering Ukraine, near Moscow and Saint Petersburg and on the Crimean peninsula annexed by Russia in 2014.
The emergencies ministry said a similar cyber attack last week triggered air raid sirens across Russia.
The hacks targeted only private radio and television stations.
The breaches came shortly after the first anniversary of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision to send troops into Ukraine in February last year.
Several Russian regions bordering Ukraine have been targeted in attacks that Moscow has blamed on Ukraine.
Read more:
France spent 630 million euros hosting Ukrainian refugees in 2022
Ukraine army says situation ‘extremely tense’ around Bakhmut
Russia accuses US of preparing a ‘toxic chemicals’ provocation in Ukraine
-
Dutch, European hospitals ‘hit by pro-Russian hackers’Dutch cyber authorities said Wednesday that several hospital websites in the Netherlands and Europe were likely targeted by a pro-Kremlin hacking ... World News
-
Russia’s St Petersburg halts, then restarts flights due to unidentified objectRussia’s Pulkovo Airport in St. Petersburg temporarily suspended all flights on Tuesday morning before restarting them amid unconfirmed Russian media ... Aviation & Transport
-
Ukraine intel chief sees no signs that China plans to arm RussiaUkraine’s head of military intelligence has brushed aside claims that China is considering furnishing arms to Russia, telling US media that he saw no ... World News
-
Russia fights to encircle Ukraine’s defenders in BakhmutRussian forces pressed their offensive in eastern Ukraine as they attempted to encircle the small mining city of Bakhmut, the scene of the toughest ... World News