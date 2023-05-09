Peace talks to end conflict in Ukraine ‘not possible’ right now: UN Chief

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said peace negotiations to end the conflict in Ukraine were “not possible at this moment,” in an interview published by Spanish daily El Pais on Tuesday.

His statement came as the leaders of Russia and Ukraine called for victory during events commemorating the end of World War II.

“It is clear that the (two) parties are completely absorbed in this war” and “convinced that they can win,” said the UN chief during an interview with the Spanish daily, El Pais.

Guterres said he hoped it was possible “in the future” to bring Russia and Ukraine to the negotiating table.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday at Moscow’s Red Square Victory Day parade that the world was at a “turning point” and claimed a “war” had been unleashed against Russia.

The day before, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky vowed that Russian forces would be vanquished “just as Nazism was defeated.”

Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang will visit Europe this week as China pushes to act as a mediator in the Ukraine conflict.

