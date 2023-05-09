Wagner chief says Russian military unit fled positions near Ukraine’s Bakhmut
Pro-Kremlin paramilitary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin on Tuesday accused a Russian military unit of having fled its positions near Bakhmut in east Ukraine, now the epicenter of fighting.
“Today one of the units of the defense ministry fled from one of our flanks.. exposing the front,” Prigozhin said, repeating a vow that his Wagner group will leave Bakhmut if the Russian military does not supply more ammunition.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Read more:
Wagner boss asks Moscow to hand over positions in Bakhmut to Ramzan Kadyrov’s forces