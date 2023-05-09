Theme
A man stands outside a burning house after shelling in the town of Chasiv Yar, near Bakhmut, on March 21, 2023, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (AFP)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Wagner chief says Russian military unit fled positions near Ukraine’s Bakhmut

AFP
Pro-Kremlin paramilitary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin on Tuesday accused a Russian military unit of having fled its positions near Bakhmut in east Ukraine, now the epicenter of fighting.

“Today one of the units of the defense ministry fled from one of our flanks.. exposing the front,” Prigozhin said, repeating a vow that his Wagner group will leave Bakhmut if the Russian military does not supply more ammunition.

