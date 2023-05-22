Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Poland's Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak stands during meeting of Ministers from the 'Northern Group’, comprising 11 NATO countries and Sweden, in Legionowo, Poland, May 22, 2023. (Reuters)
Poland's Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak stands during meeting of Ministers from the 'Northern Group’, comprising 11 NATO countries and Sweden, in Legionowo, Poland, May 22, 2023. (Reuters)

Poland in talks to buy Swedish early warning aircraft, minister says

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Poland is in advanced talks to buy Swedish early warning planes and hopes negotiations will be finalized shortly, Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said on Monday.

Poland has ramped up military spending since Russia’s invasion of neighboring Ukraine in February last year, with the government pledging to double the size of the army and spend 4 percent of GDP on defense in 2023.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.​​​​​​​

“We are conducting detailed negotiations. I hope they will succeed in a short time. This way we strengthen the resilience of Poland, but also of NATO’s eastern flank,” Blaszczak wrote on Twitter after a meeting of defense ministers from northern Europe.

He did not provide further details on the number or type of aircraft discussed.

Read more: Biden approves plan to train Ukraine pilots on F-16 fighter jets: Official

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size