Poland in talks to buy Swedish early warning aircraft, minister says

Poland is in advanced talks to buy Swedish early warning planes and hopes negotiations will be finalized shortly, Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said on Monday.

Poland has ramped up military spending since Russia’s invasion of neighboring Ukraine in February last year, with the government pledging to double the size of the army and spend 4 percent of GDP on defense in 2023.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.​​​​​​​

“We are conducting detailed negotiations. I hope they will succeed in a short time. This way we strengthen the resilience of Poland, but also of NATO’s eastern flank,” Blaszczak wrote on Twitter after a meeting of defense ministers from northern Europe.

He did not provide further details on the number or type of aircraft discussed.

Read more: Biden approves plan to train Ukraine pilots on F-16 fighter jets: Official