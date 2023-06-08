Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Russia’s President Vladimir Putin speaks with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa at the first plenary session as part of the 2019 Russia-Africa Summit at the Sirius Park of Science and Art in Sochi, Russia, October 24, 2019. (Reuters)
Russia’s President Vladimir Putin speaks with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa at the first plenary session as part of the 2019 Russia-Africa Summit at the Sirius Park of Science and Art in Sochi, Russia, October 24, 2019. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

South Africa’s president briefs Putin on African peace mission to Russia, Ukraine

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa had a telephone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin where he briefed him on the upcoming African leaders’ peace mission to Russia and Ukraine, the South African presidency said on Thursday.

“President Putin has welcomed the initiative by African Heads of State and expressed his desire to receive the peace mission,” the presidency statement said.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

A delegation of African heads of state is expected to visit Ukraine and Russia in June hoping to persuade them to cease hostilities, a spokesperson for Ramaphosa told Reuters last month.

He said on Wednesday no date had been set for the mission as yet.

The two leaders also discussed the Russia-Africa Summit that is scheduled to take place at the end of July in St. Petersburg, the statement said.

Read more:

African peace mission for Russian-Ukrainian conflict to start ‘mid June’

African delegation will visit Moscow to present initiative to end conflict in Ukraine

Putin joins Russian elite in calling Ukraine invasion ‘war’, an outlawed word

Advertisement
Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Head of Autos & Infrastructure Research at BMI discusses EV outlook Head of Autos & Infrastructure Research at BMI discusses EV outlook
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size