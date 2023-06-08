South Africa’s president briefs Putin on African peace mission to Russia, Ukraine
South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa had a telephone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin where he briefed him on the upcoming African leaders’ peace mission to Russia and Ukraine, the South African presidency said on Thursday.
“President Putin has welcomed the initiative by African Heads of State and expressed his desire to receive the peace mission,” the presidency statement said.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
A delegation of African heads of state is expected to visit Ukraine and Russia in June hoping to persuade them to cease hostilities, a spokesperson for Ramaphosa told Reuters last month.
He said on Wednesday no date had been set for the mission as yet.
The two leaders also discussed the Russia-Africa Summit that is scheduled to take place at the end of July in St. Petersburg, the statement said.
Read more:
African peace mission for Russian-Ukrainian conflict to start ‘mid June’
African delegation will visit Moscow to present initiative to end conflict in Ukraine
Putin joins Russian elite in calling Ukraine invasion ‘war’, an outlawed word
-
Moscow-backed official says Russian army gains advantage from Ukraine dam breachA top Moscow-backed official in part of Ukraine controlled by Russia has said that the collapse of the giant Kakhovka Dam has handed the Russian ... World News
-
US intelligence indicates Russia being responsible for Ukraine dam attack: ReportUS intelligence is “leaning towards” Russia being the culprit behind the attack on the major Kakhovka dam in southern Ukraine, which Kyiv and Moscow ... World News
-
Medvedev: Russia should launch offensive against Ukraine after repelling Kyiv forcesDmitry Medvedev, Russia’s former president, said on Wednesday it appeared that Ukraine had launched its long-awaited counter-offensive and that Moscow ... World News