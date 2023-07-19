Theme
Firefighters work at a site of storage facilities hit during Russian missile and drone strikes, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in Odesa, Ukraine, on July 19, 2023, in this still image obtained from a handout video. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Ukraine’s Zelenskyy says Russian strikes ‘deliberately’ hit grain deal sites in Odesa

AFP
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday said Russian strikes had “deliberately” hit sites in Ukraine used to export grain after Moscow attacked the coastal region of Odesa for a second night in a row.

“Russian terrorists deliberately targeted the grain deal infrastructure, and every Russian missile is a blow not only to Ukraine, but to everyone in the world who wants a normal and safe life,” Zelenskyy said on social media.

