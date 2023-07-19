Ukraine’s Zelenskyy says Russian strikes ‘deliberately’ hit grain deal sites in Odesa

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday said Russian strikes had “deliberately” hit sites in Ukraine used to export grain after Moscow attacked the coastal region of Odesa for a second night in a row.



“Russian terrorists deliberately targeted the grain deal infrastructure, and every Russian missile is a blow not only to Ukraine, but to everyone in the world who wants a normal and safe life,” Zelenskyy said on social media.



