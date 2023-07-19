Ukraine’s Zelenskyy says Russian strikes ‘deliberately’ hit grain deal sites in Odesa
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday said Russian strikes had “deliberately” hit sites in Ukraine used to export grain after Moscow attacked the coastal region of Odesa for a second night in a row.
“Russian terrorists deliberately targeted the grain deal infrastructure, and every Russian missile is a blow not only to Ukraine, but to everyone in the world who wants a normal and safe life,” Zelenskyy said on social media.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Read more:
Russia says its Black Sea fleet destroyed stray Ukrainian mine
Russia says Black Sea grain shipments ‘risky’ without its security guarantees
Ukraine’s counter-offensive against Russia is long, but not a failure: Top US general