ISIS claims responsibility for Pakistan suicide bombing as toll rises to 54
The ISIS group on Monday claimed responsibility for the suicide bombing at a political rally in Pakistan’s northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Sunday, the group said in a statement on its Telegram account.
“A suicide attacker from the ISIS... detonated his explosive jacket in the middle of a crowd” in northwestern Pakistani town of Khar, the statement said.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Meanwhile, the death toll from a suicide blast has risen to 54, with almost half of the victims children, police said on Monday.
“The death toll has now reached 54,” Shaukat Abbas, a senior official with the counter-terrorism department, told AFP, adding that 23 victims were under the age of 18.
Anwar ul Haq, deputy commissioner for the district, confirmed the toll.
Read more: Saudi Arabia condemns Pakistan suicide attack
-
Saudi Arabia condemns Pakistan suicide attackSaudi Arabia’s Foreign Ministry denounced on Sunday a suicide attack that took place at a political rally in Pakistan’s northwestern Khyber ... Saudi Arabia
-
At least 44 killed in bomb blast at Pakistan political gatheringA suicide bomber blew himself up at a political rally in a former stronghold of militants in northwest Pakistan bordering Afghanistan on Sunday, ... World News
-
Heavy monsoon floods displace hundreds in PakistanHundreds of people were displaced when at least 50 villages were inundated after the Chenab River burst its banks in Pakistan’s Punjab province, ... World News