Ukraine intelligence: Russians producing dozens of Kalibr missiles per month

The Defense Intelligence of Ukraine said on Monday that Russians are upping production of Kalibr cruise missiles to dozens per month.

“There are dozens of ‘Kalibr’ produced. As for other types of weapons - for example, ‘Kinzhal’, ‘Iskanders’ - the numbers are much lower, only a few,” Representative of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine Andriy Yusov said according to state news agency Ukrinform.

Yusov added that for the Iskander missiles, Russia has established production and is trying to increase it.

“But... in fact, everything that is being produced now is immediately launched by Russian terrorists in Ukraine after certain pauses, which are needed to accumulate and prepare for the next terrorist attacks,” he said.

Yusov stated that it was important that Russia positions itself as a state that wants to be a leader in the arms market and arms sales. “And of course, these incidents [strikes by Ukraine on Moscow], when [Russian President Vladimir] Putin's regime cannot protect even the key points in terms of business prospects for the sale of Russian weapons, are not very optimistic for them.”

The Kalibr missile is a family of Russian cruise missiles known for their versatility and long-range capabilities. They are designed to be launched from various platforms, including submarines, surface ships, and aircraft. The missile system gained international attention during its successful deployment in the Syrian civil war when Russian warships launched Kalibr cruise missiles at targets in Syria. The Kalibr missile is known for its precision and ability to carry different types of warheads, making it a significant asset in Russia's naval and strategic arsenal.

The Kinzhal missile, also known as the Kh-47M2, is a hypersonic air-launched ballistic missile developed by Russia. It is designed to be carried by the MiG-31K fighter jet and can travel at hypersonic speeds, making it extremely difficult to intercept by existing air defense systems. The Kinzhal missile's high speed and maneuverability provide it with the capability to strike targets at long distances with great precision. Its deployment has added a new dimension to Russia's strategic deterrence and rapid response capabilities.

The Iskander missile system is a family of short-range, solid-fueled ballistic missiles developed and deployed by Russia. These missiles are highly mobile and can be launched from various platforms, including transporter erector launchers (TELs). The Iskander missiles are known for their ability to carry different types of warheads, including conventional and nuclear ones. They have a range of up to 500 kilometers and are highly accurate, capable of striking targets with precision. The deployment of Iskander missiles has raised concerns among neighboring countries due to their capability to target specific locations with high accuracy, making them a crucial component of Russia's regional deterrence strategy.

