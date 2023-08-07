Russia says peace with Ukraine only possible if Kyiv stops fighting

Russia said Monday a peace settlement with Ukraine was only possible if Kyiv put down its arms, after talks were held in Saudi Arabia over the weekend without Moscow’s participation.

Representatives from around 40 countries including China, India, the United States and Ukraine took part in the peace summit, which was held in Jeddah.

Russia, which was not invited, said that a resolution was possible if Ukraine “stopped the hostilities and terrorist attacks” and if Western countries stopped arms supplies to Kyiv.

It also called on Ukraine to cede its occupied territories to Moscow.

“The original foundations of Ukraine’s sovereignty -- its neutral, non-aligned and non-nuclear status -- must be confirmed,” foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement.

Over a year into Moscow’s campaign in Ukraine, Kyiv’s forces were pressing ahead with their long-awaited offensive to retake occupied territory.

