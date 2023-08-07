Russians used chemical weapons near Ukraine’s Novodanylivka: Kyiv

Russian forces used used chemical munitions in the area of Novodanylivka in the Zaporizhzhia Oblast on Sunday, the Ukrainian military said on Monday.

“The enemy continues to use chemical munitions, violating all conventions,” said General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, the commander of the Tavria operational-strategic group of troops.

The Russians launched two artillery strikes from MLRS with munitions containing a chemical substance (presumably chloropicrin) in the area of Novodanylivka yesterday.

However, there were no casualties or injuries.

“The Russians are trying to do everything possible to stop our movement. But they won't succeed,” Tarnavskyi said.

Chemical weapons have been universally condemned, and their use in warfare is strictly prohibited by several international conventions. The most notable of these agreements are the Geneva Protocol of 1925 and the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC) of 1993. These conventions aim to prevent the development, production, stockpiling, and use of chemical weapons. They have been ratified by a large number of countries, signifying a global consensus against the use of these devastating weapons.

One specific chemical compound that has been used as a chemical weapon is Chloropicrin, also known as PS or nitrochloroform. It is a highly volatile and colorless liquid with a pungent, tear-inducing odor. Chloropicrin was first used as a chemical weapon during World War I, causing respiratory distress and eye irritation to incapacitate soldiers on the battlefield. Its usage has decreased significantly since then, but it is still considered a potential chemical warfare agent.

Chloropicrin’s use in warfare or for malicious purposes is strictly prohibited by the international chemical weapons conventions. The production, stockpiling, and use of Chloropicrin, like all other chemical weapons, are clear violations of international law and humanitarian principles.

