This undated picture released from North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on August 21, 2023 shows a strategic cruise missile being launched from a guard ship marine of the 2nd Surface Ship Squadron of the East Sea fleet, also known as the Sea of Japan, part of a Korean People's naval unit, at an undisclosed location at sea off the coast. (AFP)
US drills could trigger ‘thermonuclear war’: North Korean media warns

AFP
Published: Updated:
North Korea’s state news agency on Tuesday warned that joint military drills between the South and the United States could trigger a ‘thermonuclear war’.”

The KCNA report condemned the Ulchi Freedom Shield military drills, a major joint exercise between Seoul and Washington that started Tuesday, as having “an aggressive character.”

