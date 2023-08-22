US drills could trigger ‘thermonuclear war’: North Korean media warns

North Korea’s state news agency on Tuesday warned that joint military drills between the South and the United States could trigger a ‘thermonuclear war’.”

The KCNA report condemned the Ulchi Freedom Shield military drills, a major joint exercise between Seoul and Washington that started Tuesday, as having “an aggressive character.”

