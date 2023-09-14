New German military aid for Ukraine: Infantry vehicles, drones, demining tanks

Germany will send Ukraine a new military aid package which will include demining tanks, drones, and infantry fighting vehicles, according to the German government’s website.

The new package includes: 20 Marder infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) with ammunition, 3,000 rounds of 155mm ammunition, 2 mine clearing tanks WISENT 1, 1 Satcom surveillance system, 20 reconnaissance drones RQ-35 HEIDRUN, 10 drone detection systems, 9 vehicles (trucks, minibuses, all-terrain vehicles), 5 load-handling trucks, and 1.5 million rounds of ammunition for firearms.

On Tuesday, German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall announced transferring a mobile field hospital to Ukraine’s armed forces. “This state-of-the-art field hospital encompasses 32 beds, including eight intensive care beds, an operating room with associated sterilization facilities, diagnostic imaging technology (x-ray and computer tomography), a laboratory, a pharmacy, and administrative and personnel tracts.”

The new military aid package comes days after German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall announced Berlin will supply Kyiv with 40 more Marder IFVs.

According to Rheinmetall, the Marder combines excellent tactical mobility and impressive firepower with the ability to transport troops quickly and safely in high-threat areas of operation, the Marder infantry fighting vehicle is an outstanding modern weapons system.

According to FFG, the WiSENT 1 provides excellence with its modularity, mobility and high level of protection. This makes it a perfect companion for combat vehicles in the field. It features include: flexible configuration options, mobility in every situation, option to include add-on-armour modules, and ballistic protection according to NATO STANAG 4569 level 5 as well as level 3.

Furthermore, the RQ-35 HEIDRUN is a combat proven, fixed wing, mini UAV for low-altitude intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance Find-Fix missions, according to Danish manufacturer Sky Watch. It is designed to be implemented as an organic ISR platform providing high situational awareness to ground force commanders.

“Based on our experiences from Ukraine, our skilled engineers has configured the RQ-35 Heidrun to be highly EW resistant and capable of flying in GNSS denied airspace. With a range of up to 30 kilometers of live video feed, it is ideal for collecting real-time sensor data from any mission-critical area without exposing the drone operator to the dangers of direct fire,” Sky Watch said.

