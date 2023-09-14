Russia says Ukraine attack on Russian ship with surface drones in Black Sea thwarted

Ukraine’s forces tried to attack the Russian Black Sea Fleet Sergey Kotov patrol ship with the use of five unmanned motor boats in the Black Sea, but the attack was thwarted and the boats destroyed, Russia's defense ministry said on Thursday.

“At about 5:00 a.m. on September 14, Ukraine's armed forces made at attempt to attack the Russian Black Sea Fleet Sergey Kotov patrol ship with the use of five unmanned motor boats in the Black Sea. The attack was repelled and five enemy unmanned boats were destroyed from the Russian ship’s onboard weapons,” the ministry said according to state news agency TASS.

Additionally, it said 11 Ukrainian drones have been shot down by Russian air defense systems over Crimea. “At about 5:30 a.m. Moscow time on September 14, the Kyiv regime’s attempted terrorist attack on facilities in Russia’s territory with the use of plane-type unmanned aerial vehicles was thwarted. Eleven Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down by air defense systems over Crimea,” the ministry added.

The Russian ministry also stated that a Ukrainian drone was shot down in in Russia’s Bryansk Region bordering Ukraine.

This comes after the Russian defense ministry said on Wednesday the Ukrainian military launched 10 cruise missiles targeting a shipyard in Sevastopol overnight. Seven were intercepted by air defense systems. Additionally, Kyiv also used three unmanned boats against a detachment of Black Sea Fleet ships in the Black Sea.

Kyiv announced that a large Russian landing ship and submarine were hit by Ukrainian missile strikes. Moscow said the two Russian naval ships, damaged in Ukraine’s attack on the shipyard in Sevastopol, will be fully repaired and re-enter combat service in their fleets.

