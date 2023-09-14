Ukraine says pushed back Russians to clear 10-15km line from Dnipro River’s left bank

Ukraine’s military pushed back Russian forces to clear at least 10-15 kilometers from the left bank of the Dnipro River, Kyiv’s defense forces said on Thursday.

“We continue to push the enemy out so that the strip from the left bank for at least 10-15 kilometers is completely cleared of them. This will critically reduce the number of attacks on the right bank, it will be easier for residents of settlements along the coast,” said Natalia Humeniuk, head of the Joint Coordination Press Center of the Southern Defense Forces, according to state news agency Ukrinform.

Humeniuk added that Russians are trying to find a way to “terrorize” the right bank of the Dnipro River.

She said: “We continue counter-battery work. Over the past day, we have assembled four tanks of different modifications, different models. However, we continue to destroy what the enemy is bringing up… They are trying to find a way to terrorize the right bank.”

Separately, military counterintelligence of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the Ukrainian Navy destroyed overnight a Triumf air defense system in Yevpatoria, in Russian-occupied Crimea, Ukrinform reported citing SBU sources.

“Last night, the SBU's military counterintelligence and the Ukrainian Navy conducted a unique special operation near Yevpatoria - they destroyed Russia's Triumf air defense system worth $1.2 billion,” the sources said.

