Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Russian peacekeepers evacuate civilians following Azerbaijani armed forces' offensive operation in Nagorno-Karabakh, a region inhabited by ethnic Armenians, in this still image from video published September 21, 2023. (AFP)
Russian peacekeepers evacuate civilians following Azerbaijani armed forces' offensive operation in Nagorno-Karabakh, a region inhabited by ethnic Armenians, in this still image from video published September 21, 2023. (AFP)

Azerbaijan says six Russian peacekeepers killed during Karabakh offensive

AFP
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Azerbaijan said Thursday that six Russian peacekeepers died during Baku’s lightning military operation in the ethnically Armenian separatist enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh.

The prosecutor’s office said five Russians died Wednesday when Azerbaijani forces “mistakenly” identified them as Armenian separatists, and one Russian died after coming under fire from separatist troops.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Azerbaijan leader apologized to Putin for peacekeeper deaths in Nagorno-Karabakh

At least 200 killed in Azerbaijan’s offensive in Karabakh: Separatist official

US expresses concern over Nagorno-Karabakh humanitarian crisis

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Tabreed COO explains geothermal energy Tabreed COO explains geothermal energy
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size