Azerbaijan says six Russian peacekeepers killed during Karabakh offensive

Azerbaijan said Thursday that six Russian peacekeepers died during Baku’s lightning military operation in the ethnically Armenian separatist enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh.

The prosecutor’s office said five Russians died Wednesday when Azerbaijani forces “mistakenly” identified them as Armenian separatists, and one Russian died after coming under fire from separatist troops.

