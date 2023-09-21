Ukraine discovers Russian weapons caches in two regions: Kyiv’s security service

Ukraine’s security service (SBU) said it discovered Russian weapons caches in Kherson and Dnipropetrovsk.

“Military counterintelligence has discovered the location of two hidden arsenals of weapons and ammunition in the frontline areas in the south and east of Ukraine,” the SBU said on Telegram.

Advertisement

It added that the weapons caches contained Grad rocket launchers, Russian-made grenade launchers and Russian anti-personnel mines which are prohibited by international law.

In Kherson, Ukrainian forces found 30 mortar and river mines and 30 grenade launcher rounds in an abandoned building of a local private enterprise.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

In Dnipropetrovsk, the SBU found the weapons cache in a private house. It contained: 15 anti-personnel mines, almost 200 TNT explosive devices with detonators, a Russian Tavolga-1 rocket-propelled grenade, and more than 11,000 rounds of various calibers.

“Currently, all seized means of destruction have been sent for examination for their further transfer to the needs of the armed forces of Ukraine,” the SBU said.

It added: “In addition, in both cases, comprehensive measures are being taken to identify and bring to justice the persons involved in the arrangement of the hidden arsenals.”

Read more:

Russia facing difficulties in conducting successful complex offensive operations: UK

‘Saboteurs’ blow up two planes, helicopter near Moscow: Ukraine Intel. Directorate

Ukraine’s forces closing in on main supply route to Bakhmut: UK