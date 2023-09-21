Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks with U.S. Senators John Kennedy (R-LA), Ron Wyden (D-OR), Maisie Hirono (D-HI) and Tom Carper (D-DE) after a meeting with all members of the U.S. Senate held in the Old Senate Chamber, during a visit to the U.S. Capitol in Washington, September 21, 2023. (Reuters)
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks with U.S. Senators John Kennedy (R-LA), Ron Wyden (D-OR), Maisie Hirono (D-HI) and Tom Carper (D-DE) after a meeting with all members of the U.S. Senate held in the Old Senate Chamber, during a visit to the U.S. Capitol in Washington, September 21, 2023.
Russia Ukraine conflict

Zelenskyy says counts on ‘constant support’ from US against Russia

AFP
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

President Volydymyr Zelenskyy said Thursday Ukraine was hoping for continued backing from the United States, in a visit to Washington.

“To win, we must stand together. And win together. We count on you, on your constant support,” Zelenskyy said, according to a statement on the Ukrainian presidency’s website released after a meeting with top US officials.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Biden to announce air defense, no ATACMS missiles for Ukraine: White House

Zelenskyy arrives in Washington, says air defense aid is Kyiv’s top priority

Ukraine warns of difficult months ahead after ‘massive’ Russian overnight attack

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Tabreed COO explains geothermal energy Tabreed COO explains geothermal energy
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size