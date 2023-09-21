Zelenskyy says counts on ‘constant support’ from US against Russia

President Volydymyr Zelenskyy said Thursday Ukraine was hoping for continued backing from the United States, in a visit to Washington.

“To win, we must stand together. And win together. We count on you, on your constant support,” Zelenskyy said, according to a statement on the Ukrainian presidency’s website released after a meeting with top US officials.

