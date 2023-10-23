China demands ‘fair’ probe from Finland into gas pipeline damage

China’s foreign ministry on Monday called for an “objective, fair and professional” investigation into damage to the Baltic connector gas pipeline, adding that a Chinese vessel was sailing “normally” in the relevant waters.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

China and Finland have started communication over the matter, and China hopes that relevant parties can find out the truth as soon as possible, ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a regular press briefing.



An investigation into the pipeline damage is currently focused on the role of the Chinese New Polar Bear container vessel, Finland’s National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) said on Friday.

Read more:

China files complaint with Philippines over vessels collision

China detains local employee of Japanese trading firm: Media report

China expresses deep concerns over escalating Gaza crisis