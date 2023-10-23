Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
The picture provided by The Finnish Border Guard shows Finnish Border Guard’s offshore patrol vessel Turva guarding on October 11, 2023 at sea near the place where damaged Balticconnector gas pipeline is pinpointed at the Gulf of Finland. (Reuters)
The picture provided by The Finnish Border Guard shows Finnish Border Guard’s offshore patrol vessel Turva guarding on October 11, 2023 at sea near the place where damaged Balticconnector gas pipeline is pinpointed at the Gulf of Finland. (File photo: Reuters)

China demands ‘fair’ probe from Finland into gas pipeline damage

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

China’s foreign ministry on Monday called for an “objective, fair and professional” investigation into damage to the Baltic connector gas pipeline, adding that a Chinese vessel was sailing “normally” in the relevant waters.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

China and Finland have started communication over the matter, and China hopes that relevant parties can find out the truth as soon as possible, ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a regular press briefing.

An investigation into the pipeline damage is currently focused on the role of the Chinese New Polar Bear container vessel, Finland’s National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) said on Friday.

Read more:

China files complaint with Philippines over vessels collision

China detains local employee of Japanese trading firm: Media report

China expresses deep concerns over escalating Gaza crisis

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Former Israeli PM Ehud Olmert discusses recent Hamas attack: Full interview Former Israeli PM Ehud Olmert discusses recent Hamas attack: Full interview
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size