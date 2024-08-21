Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Other Sites
Vertical lightnings between flags of USA and China. Concept of crisis between two nations, Washington and Beijing stock photo
Flags of US and China. Concept of crisis between two nations, Washington and Beijing. (Stock photo)

Biden approved secret nuclear strategy focusing on China: NYT reports

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size
1 min read

US President Joe Biden approved in March a highly classified nuclear strategic plan that for the first time reoriented Washington’s deterrent strategy on China’s expansion of its nuclear arsenal, the New York Times reported on Tuesday.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The White House never announced that Biden had approved the revised strategy, titled the “Nuclear Employment Guidance,” the newspaper reported. An unclassified notification to Congress of the revision is expected to be sent before Biden leaves office, the newspaper reported.

In recent speeches, two senior administration officials were allowed to allude to the strategy revision, the newspaper reported. The strategy is updated every four years or so, the newspaper added.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the report.

Read more:

US approves possible sale of SAFE boats to Tunisia

Lawmakers urge Biden administration to scrutinize US clinical trials in China

US has ‘no right to intervene’ in South China Sea disputes, Beijing warns

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending

Al Arabiya’s top content is selected based on the number of total views per day. Read each day’s most popular articles here.

Al Arabiya’s trending content is based on the number of active viewers. Discover what our readers find interesting in real time.

Before you go
Lawyer Irene Khan on Bangladesh turmoil, interim government led by Mohammed Yunus Lawyer Irene Khan on Bangladesh turmoil, interim government led by Mohammed Yunus
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size