Biden approved secret nuclear strategy focusing on China: NYT reports

US President Joe Biden approved in March a highly classified nuclear strategic plan that for the first time reoriented Washington’s deterrent strategy on China’s expansion of its nuclear arsenal, the New York Times reported on Tuesday.

The White House never announced that Biden had approved the revised strategy, titled the “Nuclear Employment Guidance,” the newspaper reported. An unclassified notification to Congress of the revision is expected to be sent before Biden leaves office, the newspaper reported.



In recent speeches, two senior administration officials were allowed to allude to the strategy revision, the newspaper reported. The strategy is updated every four years or so, the newspaper added.



The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the report.

