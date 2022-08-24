Three Saudia airline employees appointed to IATA advisory councils

Three members of Saudi Arabia’s national carrier Saudia have been appointed to sit on the International Air Transport Association’s (IATA) Advisory Councils from 2022 to the year 2025, the airline announced in a statement on Wednesday.

Vice President Commercial Saudia Air Cargo Company Marwan Niazi has joined IATA’s Cargo Advisory Council, the airlines’ General Manager of Strategies and Legal Compliance Mohammed al-Saied joined the Legal Advisory Council, and the General Manager of Sales and Distribution Strategies Dr. Saleh Bukhari joined the Distribution Advisory Council.

IATA, the global airline trade association, represents around 290 airlines, 120 countries, and 83 percent of total air traffic.

In a new milestone for the national carrier, the three executives were appointed to three of nine IATA Advisory Councils.

“I would like to take this opportunity to say that I could not have wished for a better group of people to represent Saudia amongst the industry’s best and brightest. I am confident that they will prove invaluable members of the IATA Advisory Council through their experience, expertise, and dedication to uplifting and empowering the industry,” Director General of Saudia Group Ibrahim al-Omar, who is also a Board of Governors Member in IATA, said.

The members will be responsible for the strategic formulation and execution of airline policy and will reportedly advise the Board while working closely with IATA management on all matters referred to it by the IATA Director General and related to each of the three Advisory Councils.

Council members are appointed by the Director General based on nominations from member airline CEOs and following review by the Chair Committee and the approval of the Chair Committee and the Board.

In-person meetings take place at least twice a year at IATA’s offices in Geneva, Miami, Singapore, Madrid, Geneva, or Montreal.

