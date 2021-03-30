.
.
.
.
Language

Turkish lira’s decline steepens after deputy central bank governor sacked

A money changer uses a machine to count Turkish liras in the border city of Hatay, Turkey in this September 17, 2013 file photo. Reuters
A file photo shows a money changer uses a machine to count Turkish liras in the border city of Hatay, Turkey. (Reuters)

Turkish lira’s decline steepens after deputy central bank governor sacked

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Turkey’s lira weakened as much as 2.7 percent on Tuesday, bringing its losses in just over a week to more than 14 percent, after President Tayyip Erdogan removed another central bank official from his position overnight.

The lira plunged last week after Erdogan’s sacking of former Central Bank Governor Naci Agbal led to concern that Turkey would return to unorthodox policy and lower the policy rate prematurely.

The currency’s decline picked up pace again on Tuesday after the Official Gazette showed Erdogan had sacked Deputy Governor Murat Cetinkaya, who was appointed in mid-2019.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The lira stood at 8.37 against the dollar at 1139 GMT, compared to Monday’s close of 8.2245. Earlier, it weakened 2.68 percent to 8.4510.

Agbal, who supported orthodox policies and hiked the policy rate by 875 basis points during his less than five months in office, was replaced by Sahap Kavcioglu, a supporter of Erdogan’s view that high rates cause high inflation.

In the ensuing market turmoil, Deutsche Bank estimated foreigners dumped between $750 million and $1 billion of Turkish equities last week, in addition to $500 to $750 million in local bonds.

An analyst said Tuesday’s move was also fueled to a lesser extent by new restrictions against the coronavirus announced by Erdogan on Monday.

“The lockdowns triggered by the rise in case numbers and the reflection of this on the services sector and the potential fiscal burden this will bring, as well as the dollar appreciating globally, are lessening the appetite for Turkish assets,” the analyst said.

Erdogan said a full weekend lockdown was to be in place during the Islamic month of Ramadan, which starts in two weeks, and restaurants would only serve food for delivery and take-outs. He added that the majority of cities in Turkey would return to full weekend lockdowns.


New central bank governor says elevated inflation needs tight policy

Meanwhile, the new central bank governor Sahap Kavcioglu said current elevated levels of inflation require tight policy to ensure continued disinflation.

Speaking at the bank’s annual general assembly meeting, Kavcioglu said the policy rate will remain above inflation until the fall in inflation is permanent.

He said the one-week policy rate will be the main policy tool and policy tools will be used “in an appropriate way.”

Read more:

Turkish lira in crosshairs after Erdogan abruptly sacks central bank chief

Turkey’s central bank overhaul could hit capital inflows, lira, inflation: Moody’s

Recent depreciation in Turkey’s lira is adding to inflation pressure: Fitch

Turkish opposition says finance minister’s resignation amounts to ‘state crisis’

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Turkey’s balancing act: Keep the status quo with Greece while avoid armed conflict Turkey’s balancing act: Keep the status quo with Greece while avoid armed conflict
Arab Coalition destroys two Houthi drones; One targeting Saudi Arabia’s Jizan Arab Coalition destroys two Houthi drones; One targeting Saudi Arabia’s Jizan

Top Content

Teens charged in carjacking, murder of Pakistani Uber Eats driver Mohammad Anwar Teens charged in carjacking, murder of Pakistani Uber Eats driver Mohammad Anwar
Ship blocking Suez Canal partially refloated, being secured for next steps Ship blocking Suez Canal partially refloated, being secured for next steps
Former US President Trump rages at COVID-19 experts who criticized him Former US President Trump rages at COVID-19 experts who criticized him
Israel warns its citizens to avoid UAE and Bahrain, citing threat of attack by Iran Israel warns its citizens to avoid UAE and Bahrain, citing threat of attack by Iran
Ever Given ship refloated, Suez Canal traffic resumes: Official Ever Given ship refloated, Suez Canal traffic resumes: Official
Iran blames US ‘psychological warfare’ for decline in flights over airspace Iran blames US ‘psychological warfare’ for decline in flights over airspace

Before you go

Turkey is sending the wrong messages to counter violence against women
Turkey is sending the wrong messages to counter violence against women

Explore More