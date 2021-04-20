.
Saudi Arabia completes mills privatization in line with Vision 2030

A file photo shows a man sorts wheat to be sold in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Reuters/Faisal Al Nasser)
Reuters

Saudi Grains Organization (SAGO) said on Tuesday it had sold 100 percent stakes in the Second Milling Company and the Fourth Milling Company, completing a previously announced privatization.

The Second Milling Company was sold for 2.13 billion riyals ($568 million) to Abdulaziz Al-Ajlan Sons Company for Commercial and Real Estate Investment, Al-Rajhi International Investment Company, Nadec and Olam International Company, a statement said.

The Fourth Milling Company was sold for 859 million riyals Alana International Alliance, Abdullah Al-Othaim Markets Company and United Feed Industry Company.

The kingdom sold its flour milling business under the country’s Vision 2030 aimed at weaning the economy off oil.

