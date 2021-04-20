Saudi Arabia completes mills privatization in line with Vision 2030

Saudi Grains Organization (SAGO) said on Tuesday it had sold 100 percent stakes in the Second Milling Company and the Fourth Milling Company, completing a previously announced privatization.

The Second Milling Company was sold for 2.13 billion riyals ($568 million) to Abdulaziz Al-Ajlan Sons Company for Commercial and Real Estate Investment, Al-Rajhi International Investment Company, Nadec and Olam International Company, a statement said.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The Fourth Milling Company was sold for 859 million riyals Alana International Alliance, Abdullah Al-Othaim Markets Company and United Feed Industry Company.

The kingdom sold its flour milling business under the country’s Vision 2030 aimed at weaning the economy off oil.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia reports over 1,000 new COVID-19 cases, first time since August

‘Packed your bags?’: Saudia Airlines tweet sparks signs of travel return