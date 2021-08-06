.
.
.
.
Language

Manufacturing, investment boost Dubai Investments profits in H1 by 47 pct

Dubai Investments PJSC building in Dubai, UAE. (Supplied)
Dubai Investments PJSC building in Dubai, UAE. (Supplied)

Manufacturing, investment boost Dubai Investments profits in H1 by 47 pct

Followed Unfollow

N.P. Krishna Kumar, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Dubai Investments PJSC, the leading diversified investment company listed on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM), has on Thursday reported a 47 percent surge in net profits to AED 302 million for the six-month period ended 30 June 30, 2021, as compared to AED 205 million for the same period last year.

Dubai Investments attributed the increase in net profit for the period is mainly due to enhanced performance of the manufacturing, contracting, and investment segments.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Dubai Investments, according to its top official, has been diversifying into healthcare and education, as well as focusing on real estate.

Total income for the period also increased by 51% to AED 1.72 billion as compared to AED 1.14 billion for the previous period as the Group ramped up sales in its property segment.

The Group acquired additional 21.53 percent interest in National General Insurance PJSC (NGI) during the current reporting period. Subsequently, the Group has further acquired 15.19 percent interest in NGI, taking its total stake to 45.18 percent

Khalid Bin Kalban, Vice Chairman and CEO of Dubai Investments said, “We’re pleased to see that our activities in the first half of the year have led to all-round growth that is quite promising. As we move forward with our plans for the latter half of 2021, we expect to continue building on the momentum and successes achieved so far.”

Kalban pointed out the key to Dubai Investments’ performance “is our commitment to diversifying into healthcare and education, as well as focus on real estate, including the ongoing development of mixed-use communities in Mirdif Hills and Fujairah.

“We also continue to explore opportunities for sustainable growth across the sectors that we operate in and look forward to sharing updates on these in due course,” he said.

Read more:

Number of commercial licenses in Dubai hits record, rising 77 pct in first half

Dubai Expo 2020: Everything you need to know about the UAE mega-event

Dubai high earners keep more of their salary than anywhere else in world: Report

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Lebanon's Hezbollah says it fired rockets in response to Israeli air strikes Lebanon's Hezbollah says it fired rockets in response to Israeli air strikes
Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine may be linked to eye inflammation: Israeli study Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine may be linked to eye inflammation: Israeli study
Top Content
Man arrested after trying to swim from Malaysia to Saudi Arabia’s Mecca Man arrested after trying to swim from Malaysia to Saudi Arabia’s Mecca
US airline passenger taped to seat, arrested after altercation US airline passenger taped to seat, arrested after altercation
Israeli defense minister threatens to strike Iran after drone attack on tanker Israeli defense minister threatens to strike Iran after drone attack on tanker
Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine may be linked to eye inflammation: Israeli study Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine may be linked to eye inflammation: Israeli study
COVID-19 vaccines lower chance of being infected with delta variant by half: UK study COVID-19 vaccines lower chance of being infected with delta variant by half: UK study
Lebanon's Hezbollah says it fired rockets in response to Israeli air strikes Lebanon's Hezbollah says it fired rockets in response to Israeli air strikes
Before you go
CCTV video shows man robbed at gunpoint on New York sidewalk
CCTV video shows man robbed at gunpoint on New York sidewalk
Explore More