Dubai Expo 2020: Everything you need to know about the UAE mega-event

Originally scheduled to take place in 2020, the World Expo is set to be held in Dubai later this year, showcasing innovations from around in the world under the event’s themes of sustainability, mobility, and opportunity.

The Expo had been set to take place in October 2020, but with governments and health authorities around the world looking to contain the spread of COVID-19, the event was moved to October 2021.

Here’s everything you need to know about the event:

What is an Expo?

Historically world expositions have been held to highlight knowledge and development in the fields of arts, industry, business, nutrition, and technology. This international event will be the first ever to take place in the Middle East, South Africa and South Asia region. The previous World Expo was held in Milan, Italy, in 2015.

World Expos have also unveiled some universally recognized buildings. From Crystal Palace, built for the first Great Exhibition in London, 1851, to the Eiffel Tower for the Exposition Universelle in Paris, 1889, the Dubai Expo will feature Al Wasl Plaza: The biggest 360-degree projection surface in the world and the Expo’s center piece.

Dubai Expo 2020 themes

Sustainability, mobility and opportunity are the three central themes under which the expo will be held. The event will focus on the achievements of humanity, and how far individuals and society have come.

When is Dubai Expo 2020 on?

Expo dates:

1 October 2021 – 31 March 2022

Opening hours:

Sunday-Thursday: 9am-1am

Friday/Saturday: 10am-2am

One year after the original time of opening, October 2020, Dubai is recovering from the pandemic. In line with government health regulations, the site will contain three COVID-19 testing facilities, with thermal cameras, mask distribution, sanitation foggers and social distancing practices all in place.

The expo will be held for six months and welcomes 192 country representatives, along with millions of visitors. The expo site is located in the Dubai South region, with access via car in around 40 minutes from both of Dubai’s international airports. The site is also reachable by the city’s metro line.

What is there to do at Dubai Expo 2020?

Dubai Expo 2020 will offer a variety of experiences within different district showcases, along with specific weekly themes. Theme weeks will address current global concerns and human areas of study, ranging from Space week, to Water week, and Climate and Biodiversity week.

Along with visiting the various pavilions and exhibits at the event, visitors will be able to experience numerous parades, concerts and festivals showcasing the world’s arts and culture, along with modern Middle Eastern architecture.

The event also features high-end restaurants and food outlets, with a focus on bringing to light the future of food. The technology used throughout this food journey is also aimed at helping others and making a “planetary healthy diet,” along with the invention of new cuisines.

