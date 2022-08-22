Turkish July foreign visitor arrivals climb 53 pct year-on-year to 6.67 mln in July
The number of foreign visitors arriving in Turkey leapt 53 percent from a year earlier to 6.67 million in July, data showed on Monday, sustaining a powerful recovery from the sectoral slump triggered in 2020 by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The arrivals compared with 4.36 million foreign visitors in July 2021 and 932,927 in July 2020.
In the first seven months of the year, the number of foreign visitors climbed 128 percent to 23.03 million, on pace to roughly match the pre-pandemic levels of 2019.
