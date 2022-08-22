.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Turkish July foreign visitor arrivals climb 53 pct year-on-year to 6.67 mln in July

  • Font
Foreign tourists visit the Old City in Istanbul, Turkey. (Reuters)
Foreign tourists visit the Old City in Istanbul, Turkey. (Reuters)

Turkish July foreign visitor arrivals climb 53 pct year-on-year to 6.67 mln in July

Reuters, Istanbul

Published: Updated:

The number of foreign visitors arriving in Turkey leapt 53 percent from a year earlier to 6.67 million in July, data showed on Monday, sustaining a powerful recovery from the sectoral slump triggered in 2020 by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The arrivals compared with 4.36 million foreign visitors in July 2021 and 932,927 in July 2020.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

In the first seven months of the year, the number of foreign visitors climbed 128 percent to 23.03 million, on pace to roughly match the pre-pandemic levels of 2019.

Read more: Turkey increases charter flight subsidies to try to boost tourism

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22 Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22
Explore More