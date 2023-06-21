Suez Canal revenues reach all-time high of $9.4 bln: Official

Egypt’s Suez Canal revenues reached $9.4 billion in the current financial year 2022/2023, compared to $7 billion in the previous year, the authority chairman, Osama Rabea, said on Wednesday.



“For the first time in the canal’s history, the authority has achieved revenues of about $9.4 billion,” he told reporters.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



Egypt’s financial year ends on June 30.

Advertisement

Read more: Egypt’s Suez Canal economic zone and Abu Dhabi ports partner to develop projects