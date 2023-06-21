Theme
Osama Rabie, chairman of Egypt's Suez Canal Authority (SCA), speaks during a press conference after the release of the Panama-flagged MV 'Ever Given' container ship, in the canal's central city of Ismailia on July 5, 2021. (AFP)
Suez Canal revenues reach all-time high of $9.4 bln: Official

Reuters, Cairo
Egypt’s Suez Canal revenues reached $9.4 billion in the current financial year 2022/2023, compared to $7 billion in the previous year, the authority chairman, Osama Rabea, said on Wednesday.

“For the first time in the canal’s history, the authority has achieved revenues of about $9.4 billion,” he told reporters.

Egypt’s financial year ends on June 30.

