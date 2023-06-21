Suez Canal revenues reach all-time high of $9.4 bln: Official

Egypt’s Suez Canal revenues reached $9.4 billion in the current financial year 2022/2023, compared to $7 billion in the previous year, the authority chairman, Osama Rabea, said on Wednesday.
“For the first time in the canal’s history, the authority has achieved revenues of about $9.4 billion,” he told reporters.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Egypt’s financial year ends on June 30.
Read more: Egypt’s Suez Canal economic zone and Abu Dhabi ports partner to develop projects
-
Egypt successfully tows oil tanker after breaking down in Suez CanalAn oil tanker that suffered engine failure in Egypt’s Suez Canal, briefly disrupting traffic in the vital waterway, has been towed away, the canal’s ... Middle East
-
Suez Canal authority has successfully refloated ship: Shipping agencySuez Canal authority has successfully refloated a large ship that has grounded the canal after an hour and 16 minutes, shipping agent Leth Agencies ... World News
-
Russia, Iran sign railway deal intended to rival Suez Canal as major trade routeRussian President Vladimir Putin and his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi on Wednesday oversaw, via video-link, the signing of a deal to finance and ... Middle East
-
Egypt’s Suez Canal economic zone and Abu Dhabi ports partner to develop projectsEgypt’s Suez Canal economic zone said on Wednesday that it partnered with Abu Dhabi (AD) ports to develop several projects in ports within the ... Middle East
-
Commodity ship heads for inspection after Suez Canal mishapA ship carrying grain from Ukraine to China is being taken for inspection after its engine lost power and briefly disrupted traffic in Egypt’s Suez ... World News
-
Suez Canal tugboats refloated container ship after breakdown: AuthorityA container ship that broke down in Egypt’s Suez Canal leading to the diversion of some traffic has been refloated and resumed its course, the canal’s ... Middle East