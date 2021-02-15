.
.
.
.
Language

Oil prices soar to 13-month highs above $63 as market re-balances

Equinor’s Johan Sverdrup oilfield platforms and accommodation jack-up rig Haven are pictured in the North Sea, Norway. (File photo: Reuters)
Equinor’s Johan Sverdrup oilfield platforms and accommodation jack-up rig Haven are pictured in the North Sea, Norway. (File photo: Reuters)

Oil prices soar to 13-month highs above $63 as market re-balances

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, London

Published: Updated:

Oil prices soared on Monday to their highest in about 13 months as vaccine rollouts promised to revive demand and producers kept supply reined in.


Brent crude was up 88 cents, or 1.4 percent, at $63.31 a barrel at 1320 GMT, after climbing to a session high of $63.76, the highest since January 22, 2020.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained $1.14, or 2 percent, to $60.61 a barrel. It touched $60.95 -- its highest since January 8 last year, earlier in the session.

Oil prices gained around 5 percent last week.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app

Prices have rallied over recent weeks as supplies tighten, due largely to production cuts from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allied producers in the group OPEC+.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said the global oil market is on a recovery path and the oil price this year could average $45-$60 per barrel.

“We’ve seen low volatility in the past few months. This means the market is balanced and the prices we are seeing today are in line with the market situation,” Novak was quoted as saying.

Meanwhile US President Joe Biden pushed for the first major legislative achievement of his term on Friday, turning to a bipartisan group of local officials for help on his $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan.

“The long-awaited $1.9 trillion package has not been passed. As the latest US job data hints at struggling labor market the relief package cannot come soon enough for some,” said Tamas Varga, oil analyst at London brokerage PVM Oil Associates.

“The stimulus will likely be approved in some shape or form”, he added.

In a move which could further tighten supply, workers will decide on Monday whether to strike this week at Norway’s largest oil loading terminal, action that could disrupt production at fields responsible for a third of the country’s crude output.

Read more:

OPEC again cuts 2021 oil demand view, sees pickup during second-half

More OPEC+ supply to follow oil market rebalancing, says IEA

Major Gulf markets edge up, tracking oil prices and Asian shares

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Saudi Arabia busts gang for smuggling gold, over $17 million abroad: SPA Saudi Arabia busts gang for smuggling gold, over $17 million abroad: SPA
Is coughing a crime? Court in Denmark hears appeal against COVID-linked conviction Is coughing a crime? Court in Denmark hears appeal against COVID-linked conviction

Top Content

Saudi Arabia extends COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings, events, dining services Saudi Arabia extends COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings, events, dining services
UAE’s Mars Mission ‘Hope’ probe sends first photo of planet’s surface UAE’s Mars Mission ‘Hope’ probe sends first photo of planet’s surface
Cutting the fat: More than 30,000 gastric sleeve surgeries in Saudi Arabia in 2020 Cutting the fat: More than 30,000 gastric sleeve surgeries in Saudi Arabia in 2020
United Arab Emirates swears in country’s first ambassador to Israel United Arab Emirates swears in country’s first ambassador to Israel
Ancient 5,000-year-old mass production brewery uncovered in Egypt Ancient 5,000-year-old mass production brewery uncovered in Egypt
Coronavirus puzzling decline in India sparks a shopping spree Coronavirus puzzling decline in India sparks a shopping spree

Before you go

New Zealand PM Ardern says first vaccines have arrived
New Zealand PM Ardern says first vaccines have arrived

Explore More