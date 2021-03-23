.
UAE’s Fujairah to publish monthly marine fuel sales data in tie-up with Platts

In this Sept. 21, 2016, file photo, an oil tanker approaches the new Jetty during the launch of a $650 million oil facility in Fujairah, United Arab Emirates. The state-run Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. will put a minority stake in its gas station subsidiary up on the local stock market. The company made the announcement on Monday, Nov. 13, 2017, saying 10 percent of ADNOC Distribution will go onto the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange pending regulatory approval. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili, File)
An oil tanker at Fujiarah, UAE. (File photo)
Oil

Reuters, Singapore

Published: Updated:

The marine refueling and oil storage hub of Fujairah has begun publishing monthly data on its bunkering sales volumes in partnership with S&P Global Platts, Fujairah authorities announced on Tuesday.

As one of the top three marine refueling ports in the world, “the availability of bunker sales data will further increase market transparency,” said Salem al-Hamoudi, director of the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone during the virtual International Fujairah Bunkering & Fuel Oil Forum.

“Bunker sales are a leading indicator of how the global economy is doing,” said Dave Ernsberger, global head of content & market insight at S&P Global Platts during the event.

For February, Fujairah reported 631,430 cubic meters of bunkers sold across six categories of marine fuels, the data showed.

Most of it -- 494,037 cubic meters -- was 380-centistock low-sulphur fuel oil.

The data will be freely available on the 20th of each month.

