UAE’s Fujairah to publish monthly marine fuel sales data in tie-up with Platts

The marine refueling and oil storage hub of Fujairah has begun publishing monthly data on its bunkering sales volumes in partnership with S&P Global Platts, Fujairah authorities announced on Tuesday.



As one of the top three marine refueling ports in the world, “the availability of bunker sales data will further increase market transparency,” said Salem al-Hamoudi, director of the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone during the virtual International Fujairah Bunkering & Fuel Oil Forum.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



“Bunker sales are a leading indicator of how the global economy is doing,” said Dave Ernsberger, global head of content & market insight at S&P Global Platts during the event.



For February, Fujairah reported 631,430 cubic meters of bunkers sold across six categories of marine fuels, the data showed.



Most of it -- 494,037 cubic meters -- was 380-centistock low-sulphur fuel oil.



The data will be freely available on the 20th of each month.

Read more:

OPEC+ compliance with oil cuts rises to 113 percent in February: Sources



Saudi Aramco says oil profit slid 44.4 pct in 2020



India, UAE discuss ways to strengthen energy cooperation: India’s oil minister