UAE: ’Critical’ for investment to flow to lowest-cost, lowest-carbon energy
It is critical to ensure investment flows to the lowest-cost, lowest-carbon oil and gas resources, UAE Industry Minister Sultan al-Jaber said at the Munich Security Conference, the state news agency WAM reported on Saturday.
The world will need to continue using all energy options for a long time, said al-Jaber, who is also the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) chief executive officer and UAE special envoy for climate.
“We should acknowledge that the energy transition is exactly that: a transition, and transitions take time,” he said.
