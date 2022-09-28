German security agencies fear Nord Stream 1 may be unusable forever: Report

German security agencies fear that Nord Stream 1 will become unusable forever after major leaks from both Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 into the Baltic Sea, German daily Tagesspiegel reported, citing government sources.



If leaks in the two lines of Nord Stream 1 are not repaired quickly, large volumes of salt water will flow into the pipelines and cause corrosion, the paper cited the sources as saying.

The European Union has promised “a robust and united response,” to the “sabotage.”

The bloc considers leaks from two Russia-Germany undersea gas pipelines this week “are not a coincidence,” with indications they were “a deliberate act,” the bloc’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Wednesday.



“Any deliberate disruption of European energy infrastructure is utterly unacceptable and will be met with a robust and united response,” he warned in a statement.



Borrell called for an investigation into the leaks from the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines, saying: “All available information indicates those leaks are the result of a deliberate act.”

The Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines have been at the center of geopolitical tensions in recent months as Russia cut gas supplies to Europe in suspected retaliation against Western sanctions following its invasion of Ukraine.

While the pipelines -- operated by a consortium majority-owned by Russian gas giant Gazprom -- are not currently in operation, they both still contain gas.

According to Danish authorities, the leaks will continue until the gas in the pipelines is exhausted, which should take “at least a week.”

