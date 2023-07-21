Theme
Saudi Aramco logo is pictured at the oil facility in Abqaiq, Saudi Arabia. (Reuters)
The Saudi Aramco logo is pictured at the oil facility in Abqaiq, Saudi Arabia. (File photo: Reuters)

Saudi Aramco completes purchase of10-percent stake in Chinese petrochemicals firm

AFP
Saudi Aramco said on Friday it had completed its purchase of a 10-percent stake in a Chinese petrochemicals firm, part of an expansion into the world’s top crude importer.

The Saudi energy giant unveiled plans in March to acquire the stake in Rongsheng Petrochemical, valued at $3.4 billion.

The deal calls for the supply of 480,000 barrels per day of Saudi crude to an integrated refining and chemicals complex owned by a Rongsheng affiliate.

“Our strategic partnership with Rongsheng advances Aramco’s liquids to chemicals strategy while growing our presence in China and showcases our importance as a reliable supplier of crude oil,” Aramco vice president Mohammed al-Qahtani said in a statement.

“This key acquisition is an important part of Aramco’s long-term growth strategy, expanding our presence in a vital market.”

Rongsheng chairman Li Shuirong said the deal “marks the entry of Rongsheng and Aramco into a new era together, and also signifies an important step forward in Rongsheng’s internationalization strategy.”

