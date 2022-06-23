.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

BMW starts production at new $2.2 bln China plant to boost EV output

  • Font
BMW displays its i4 concept car and iX3 electric SUV during the Auto China 2020 show in Beijing on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. Ford, Nissan and BMW unveiled electric models with more range for China on Saturday as the Beijing auto show opened under anti-virus controls that included holding news conferences by international video link. (AP)
BMW displays its i4 concept car and iX3 electric SUV during the Auto China 2020 show in Beijing on September 26, 2020. (AP)

BMW starts production at new $2.2 bln China plant to boost EV output

Reuters, Shanghai

Published: Updated:

Germany’s BMW said on Thursday that production has formally begun at a new plant in China with an investment of 15 billion yuan ($2.24 billion) as the carmaker accelerates electric vehicle (EV) production.

The Lydia plant, BMW’s third car assembly facility in China, located in the northeastern city of Shenyang, Liaoning province, will increase BMW’s annual output in the world’s biggest auto market to 830,000 vehicles from 700,0000 in 2021, the company said.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The plant is designed to be capable of producing battery-powered electric cars only according to market demand on its flexible manufacturing lines, BMW said.

The first model that will roll off the Lydia plant’s production lines is the i3, a pure electric mid-sized sports sedan, BMW said, increasing the range of its EV models for Chinese customers to 13 next year.

Tesla and Chinese automakers such as BYD dominate the booming EV market in China, with sales more than doubling from a year ago.

Meanwhile, kings of the internal combustion engine age such as General Motors and Volkswagen are falling behind.

Nearly a quarter of the cars sold in China in the first five months of this year were powered by batteries, according to data from China Association of Automotive Manufactures.

Meanwhile, BMW sold 208,507 vehicles in China, its biggest market, in the first quarter, marking a 9.2 percent drop from a year ago, according to a company filing.

Read more: China’s Geely launches low-orbit satellites for autonomous vehicles successfully

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 14 Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 14
Explore More