Kuwait suspends entry for non-citizens for two weeks amid spike in COVID-19 cases

Kuwait said on Wednesday it will suspend entry for non-citizens for two weeks as of Feb. 7 following a rise in coronavirus cases in the Gulf Arab state.

The cabinet decision read out at a televised press conference said first-degree relatives, such as parents and children, and accompanying domestic workers would be exempt, and that all those entering the country would have to quarantine.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Kuwait on Wednesday registered 756 new COVID-19 cases to take the total to 167,410. It had seen daily infections fall below 300 late last year from a peak of more than 1,000 in May.

Neighboring Saudi Arabia said on Tuesday it would suspend entry to the kingdom from 20 countries, with the exception of Saudi citizens, diplomats, and medical practitioners and their families.

Read more:

Kuwait tightens coronavirus restrictions: Closes shops, restaurants at night

Coronavirus: Kuwait approves Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

Coronavirus: Kuwait suspends direct commercial flights to and from UK as of Jan. 6

Last Update: Thursday, 04 February 2021 KSA 23:19 - GMT 20:19