UAE records 3,251 new COVID-19 cases, 3,860 recoveries and 14 deaths

The UAE recorded 3,251 new cases of COVID-19, 3,860 recoveries and 14 deaths on Friday.

The country's Ministry of Health disclosed that 148,574 were carried out as part of its plans to expand the scope of tests and that the 14 coronavirus deaths were due to complications.

The Ministry of Health conducts 148,574 tests as part of its plans to expand the scope of the tests, and reveals 3,251 new cases of the #Coronavirus, 3,860 recoveries and 14 death cases due to complications. #TogetherWeRecover — NCEMA UAE (@NCEMAUAE) February 5, 2021

Dubai received its first shipment of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine on Tuesday, making it the third COVID-19 vaccine approved and offered by the UAE in its nationwide inoculation drive.The vaccine, developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University, was manufactured in, and shipped to the UAE from India.The UAE's vaccination program is well underway, with over 3 million people being vaccinated, the country is surely on its way to recovery.

The country has so far approved the Sputnik V, AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Sinopharm vaccines and the inoculation drive is currently operating from over 100 different sites across the UAE.

The UAE has been building up its capacity to manufacture their own vaccine to battle the coronavirus pandemic in a bid to support the country, and the international community, official spokesperson for the country’s health sector, Dr. Farida al-Hosani, said Thursday.

Last Update: Friday, 05 February 2021 KSA 13:35 - GMT 10:35