Saudi Arabia reports 317 coronavirus cases, five deaths

Saudi Arabia on Sunday reported 317 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of cases to 370,278, according to the Ministry of Health.

The Kingdom reported 278 new recoveries, bringing the total to 361,515. The death toll rose by five to 6,402.

Riyadh recorded 153 new COVID-19 cases, while the Eastern Province had 71 new cases, and Mecca had 35.

There are 2,361 active coronavirus cases in the Kingdom, 408 of which are critical cases, the health ministry said.

On Saturday, the Kingdom saw an increase in COVID-19 cases with 386 new infections confirmed over the past 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health, raising the total to 369,961.

Last Update: Sunday, 07 February 2021 KSA 16:00 - GMT 13:00