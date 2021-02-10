Saudi Arabia on Wednesday reported 369 new coronavirus cases and five deaths, bringing the total to 371,356 cases and 6,415 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health.

The number of recoveries in the Kingdom rose by 306 to 362,368.

Riyadh, the capital, recorded 173 COVID-19 cases, while the Eastern Province had 85 cases, and Mecca had 48.

The health ministry said there were 2,573 active coronavirus cases in the Kingdom, 417 of which are critical cases.

Saudi Arabia temporarily shut down 12 mosques after 28 cases of coronavirus infection were detected among worshipers, bringing the total number of mosques that were closed within two days up to 22, the Ministry of Islamic Affairs announced on Tuesday.

Several Gulf Arab states have seen daily coronavirus cases climb back towards highs recorded last year, prompting authorities to re-impose restrictions on travel and gatherings as they roll out vaccination campaigns.

