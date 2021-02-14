The United Arab Emirates has reported 3,167 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, including 13 more deaths, according to state news agency WAM.

The virus-related death toll in the country is now 1,014, according to officials.

Meanwhile, 5,059 more people have recovered from the virus, which raises the total number of recoveries in the country to 348,772.

A further 27,332 COVID-19 tests have also been carried out.

To date, there has been 348,772 coronavirus cases recorded in the country.

Authorities in the UAE have confirmed that they have administered more than five million COVID-19 doses since beginning a coronavirus vaccination drive, with a rate of 50.61 doses per 100 people.

The UAE has been reporting a spike in the number of new infections since the beginning of 2021, largely resulting from the large influx of tourists who traveled to the emirate of Dubai for the holidays.

The UAE has been encouraging its citizens and residents to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, and is offering the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine, the Pfizer dose, and the AstraZeneca vaccine for free.

