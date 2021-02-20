.
Russia to produce 88 million COVID-19 vaccine doses in first half of year - deputy PM

A medical worker holds a vial with Russia's Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine against the coronavirus disease at a vaccination point at the GUM department store in Moscow on January 18, 2021. (AFP)
Coronavirus

Reuters, Moscow

Russia will produce 88 million vaccine doses in the first half of this year, including 83 million doses of its Sputnik V shot, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova said on state TV on Saturday.

Of these, 59 million will be released for the national inoculation program, she added. Russia has produced 11.1 million COVID-19 vaccine doses so far, of which 7.9 million have been released for the national inoculation program, she added.

It will produce 30.5 million doses by the end of the first quarter of this year, she added.

