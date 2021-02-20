Russia will produce 88 million vaccine doses in the first half of this year, including 83 million doses of its Sputnik V shot, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova said on state TV on Saturday.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Of these, 59 million will be released for the national inoculation program, she added. Russia has produced 11.1 million COVID-19 vaccine doses so far, of which 7.9 million have been released for the national inoculation program, she added.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

It will produce 30.5 million doses by the end of the first quarter of this year, she added.

Read more:

Bahrain approves Russia’s Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use: State TV

Iran begins limited COVID-19 vaccination campaign with Russia’s Sputnik V

Russia’s Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine 91.6 pct effective: Lancet