Kuwait reversed its decision to allow non-Kuwaitis to enter the country with new coronavirus procedures, extending instead the ban on non-citizens entry until further notice, the civil aviation agency said on Saturday.

“Based on the instructions of health authorities, it has been decided to extend the ban on non-Kuwaiti passengers’ entry until further notice. Kuwaiti passengers can continue to enter, given that they quarantine in one of the approved local hotels for a period of seven days and self-isolate at home for another seven days,” the agency said.

Kuwait said on Friday it will allow non-Kuwaiti citizens to enter the country starting Feb. 21 with some new procedures.

The country originally suspended entry for non-citizens for two weeks starting Feb. 7 amid efforts to deal with the coronavirus.

Kuwait continues to report higher daily new coronavirus cases after it had seen daily infections fall below 300 late last year from a peak of more than 1,000 in May.

The Ministry of Health said the COVID-19 tally stood at 183,322 confirmed cases, 171,260 recovered patients and 1,039 deaths as of Saturday.

