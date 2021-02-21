.
Kuwait reverses decision to allow foreign arrivals, bans entry of non-citizens

Police and civil aviation personnel wearing protective face masks work at the Kuwait Airport following the outbreak of the coronavirus. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

Tuqa Khalid, Al Arabiya English

Kuwait reversed its decision to allow non-Kuwaitis to enter the country with new coronavirus procedures, extending instead the ban on non-citizens entry until further notice, the civil aviation agency said on Saturday.

“Based on the instructions of health authorities, it has been decided to extend the ban on non-Kuwaiti passengers’ entry until further notice. Kuwaiti passengers can continue to enter, given that they quarantine in one of the approved local hotels for a period of seven days and self-isolate at home for another seven days,” the agency said.

Visit our dedicated coronavirus site here for all the latest updates.

Kuwait said on Friday it will allow non-Kuwaiti citizens to enter the country starting Feb. 21 with some new procedures.

The country originally suspended entry for non-citizens for two weeks starting Feb. 7 amid efforts to deal with the coronavirus.
Kuwait continues to report higher daily new coronavirus cases after it had seen daily infections fall below 300 late last year from a peak of more than 1,000 in May.

The Ministry of Health said the COVID-19 tally stood at 183,322 confirmed cases, 171,260 recovered patients and 1,039 deaths as of Saturday.

- With Reuters

