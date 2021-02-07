Kuwait bans non-citizens from entry, with some exceptions, amid spike in COVID cases

Kuwait civil aviation said on Sunday that non-Kuwaitis would not be permitted to enter the country as of Feb. 7, with a few exceptions, the authority said in a tweet, as the country seeks to curb coronavirus infections.

The exceptions are: diplomatic missions and diplomats, governmental medical staff, and private sector medical staff according the approved list from the Ministry of Health, the authority said in its statement.

On Wednesday, Kuwait said it will suspend entry for non-citizens for two weeks as of Feb. 7 following a rise in coronavirus cases in the Gulf Arab state.

The cabinet decision read out at a televised press conference said first-degree relatives, such as parents and children, and accompanying domestic workers would be exempt, and that all those entering the country would have to quarantine.

Neighboring Saudi Arabia said on Tuesday it would suspend entry to the kingdom from 20 countries, with the exception of Saudi citizens, diplomats, and medical practitioners and their families.

