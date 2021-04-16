.
India reports another record daily rise in COVID-19 infections

A healthcare worker collects a swab sample from a passenger as others wait for their turn upon arrival at a railway station during a rapid antigen testing campaign for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Mumbai, India, March 25, 2021. REUTERS/Niharika Kulkarni
A healthcare worker collects a swab sample from a passenger as others wait for their turn upon arrival at a railway station during a rapid antigen testing campaign for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Mumbai, India, March 25, 2021. (File photo: Reuters)
Reuters, Bengaluru

India reported a record daily increase of 217,353 COVID-19 infections over the last 24 hours, health ministry data showed on Friday.

It was the eighth record daily increase in the last nine days. Total cases reached nearly 14.3 million, second only to the US which has reported more than 31 million infections.

India’s deaths from COVID-19 rose by 1,185 to reach a total of 174,308, the data showed.

