India reports another record daily rise in COVID-19 infections

India reported a record daily increase of 217,353 COVID-19 infections over the last 24 hours, health ministry data showed on Friday.

It was the eighth record daily increase in the last nine days. Total cases reached nearly 14.3 million, second only to the US which has reported more than 31 million infections.

India’s deaths from COVID-19 rose by 1,185 to reach a total of 174,308, the data showed.

