.
.
.
.
Language

Taiwan bars arrivals from India amid coronavirus crisis

Passengers leave upon arrival at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport after India cancelled all flights from the UK. (Reuters)
Passengers leave upon arrival at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport after India cancelled all flights from the UK. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

Taiwan bars arrivals from India amid coronavirus crisis

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Taipei

Published: Updated:

Taiwan will suspend from Tuesday the entry of people who have been to India over the previous 14 days, Health Minister Chen Shih-chung said, as the island became the latest to enforce curbs amid surging COVID-19 cases.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

The Indian variant of the virus has reached at least 17 countries, including Britain, Iran and Switzerland, spurring several to close their borders to those traveling from India.

India’s tally of infections stood just shy of 20 million on Monday, after it reported more than 300,000 new coronavirus cases for a 12th straight day.

Except for Taiwan citizens, all those who had been in India in the prior 14 days would be kept out, Chen said on Monday, with the restriction taking effect at midnight.

Returning Taiwanese will have to spend 14 days in centralized quarantine facilities, however.

Earlier, Deputy Economy Minister Chen Chern-chyi said the government was considering whether to send an aircraft to evacuate the 150 Taiwanese businesspeople now in India.

Read more:

India reports 368,147 new coronavirus infections

Pakistan tightens borders amid COVID-19 surge

Pfizer donates $70 mln worth of COVID-19 vaccines to India: CEO

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
UAE scientists injecting ‘immune’ camels with COVID-19 to study virus antibodies UAE scientists injecting ‘immune’ camels with COVID-19 to study virus antibodies
New discovery: Saudi Arabia’s ancient stone structures older than Egyptian pyramids New discovery: Saudi Arabia’s ancient stone structures older than Egyptian pyramids
Top Content
US Air Force flight out of the UAE uses ‘Pickle Rick’ call sign from TV cartoon US Air Force flight out of the UAE uses ‘Pickle Rick’ call sign from TV cartoon
Lebanon arrests two brothers suspected in Saudi drug haul Lebanon arrests two brothers suspected in Saudi drug haul
Saudi Arabia to open land, sea, air borders as of May 17: Interior ministry Saudi Arabia to open land, sea, air borders as of May 17: Interior ministry
Zaghari-Ratcliffe will be released by Iran after military debt paid: State media Zaghari-Ratcliffe will be released by Iran after military debt paid: State media
Saudi Arabia’s air defenses intercept ballistic missile, 2 drones targeting Najran Saudi Arabia’s air defenses intercept ballistic missile, 2 drones targeting Najran
US denies Iran state media report on prisoner swap deal for $7 bln frozen oil funds US denies Iran state media report on prisoner swap deal for $7 bln frozen oil funds
Before you go
Ukraine's Slavutych town marks 35 years since Chernobyl disaster
Ukraine's Slavutych town marks 35 years since Chernobyl disaster
Explore More