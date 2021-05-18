.
.
.
.
Language

Saudi airports, airlines resume international flights after COVID-19 suspension

Saudi Arabia’s national carrier Saudia Airlines resumes operating its international flights to 30 international destinations around the world after the Kingdom’s decision to lift the suspension on citizens traveling abroad took effect. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia’s national carrier Saudia Airlines resumes operating its international flights to 30 international destinations around the world after the Kingdom’s decision to lift the suspension on citizens traveling abroad took effect. (SPA)
Coronavirus

Saudi airports, airlines resume international flights after COVID-19 suspension

Followed Unfollow

Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia’s national carrier Saudia Airlines on Monday resumed operating its international flights to 30 international destinations around the world after the Kingdom’s decision to lift the suspension on citizens traveling abroad took effect, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Saudia confirmed that it will operate 153 scheduled flights every week from Riyadh, and 178 flights from Jeddah.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

On Monday, the first international flight resumed from Saudi Arabia’s King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh to Sarajevo International Airport.

Jazan’s King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Airport also witnessed the departure of the first international flight to Egypt’s Cairo International Airport.

The Kingdom officially lifted its suspension on citizens traveling abroad and opened its land, sea, and air borders on May 17.

Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Madinah on Monday said it has completed its preparations in accordance with health requirements to ensure the safety of travelers.

The airport said it had allocated a team to work on the implementation of COVID-19 precautionary measures, had set up screening points to check the health status of travelers using the “Tawakkalna” application, and that all airport entrances are equipped with thermal cameras to check the temperature of visitors and travelers.

Similarly, King Abdulaziz Airport in Jeddah said it was implementing all forms of COVID-19 precautionary measures, including thermal cameras, sterilization, and glass barriers to separate travelers from airport staff at check-in points.

The first international flight from King Fahd International Airport in Dammam took off to Amsterdam, Netherlands.

Saudia Airlines confirmed it is ready to operate its 28 domestic destinations and 43 international destinations.

The Kingdom’s national carrier added that to ensure the safety of travelers, the airline is applying COVID-19 preventive measures and that 100 percent of the carrier’s cabin crew have received the COVID-19 vaccine, according to SPA.

The airline called on travelers to adhere to COVID-19 precautionary measures issued by Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health, including wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, and following the necessary health instructions.

Saudi citizens who have received two vaccination shots, or one shot at least two weeks prior to travel, those who have recovered from coronavirus within the last six months, and those who are under 18 years old are allowed to travel.

Read more:

First international flights resume from Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh airport

Saudia Airlines eyes return to profitability by 2024: CEO

Saudi Arabia plans to reopen to foreign tourists soon, tourism official confirms

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Gaza father who lost entire family in Israeli air strike holds his only surviving son Gaza father who lost entire family in Israeli air strike holds his only surviving son
Three children injured in Israeli raids on Gaza every hour: Save the Children  Three children injured in Israeli raids on Gaza every hour: Save the Children 
Top Content
Watch: Hundreds of cars line up to enter Bahrain at King Fahd causeway as it reopens Watch: Hundreds of cars line up to enter Bahrain at King Fahd causeway as it reopens
Biden administration approves sale of $735 mln in weapons to Israel Biden administration approves sale of $735 mln in weapons to Israel
First international flights resume from Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh airport First international flights resume from Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh airport
Third of airstrike victims in Gaza are children, minister says as Israel renews raids Third of airstrike victims in Gaza are children, minister says as Israel renews raids
Israel fires shells at Lebanon after rockets launched toward Misgav Am Israel fires shells at Lebanon after rockets launched toward Misgav Am
Israel-Gaza conflict only serves to benefit Hamas, Iran, Israeli far-right Israel-Gaza conflict only serves to benefit Hamas, Iran, Israeli far-right
Before you go
Israeli police force throw stun grenades on Palestinians at Al-Aqsa mosque clashes
Israeli police force throw stun grenades on Palestinians at Al-Aqsa mosque clashes
Explore More