Travel to Saudi Arabia to resume Monday after year of restrictions

Marco Ferrari, Al Arabiya English

Saudi Arabia’s land, air, and sea borders will open Monday after more than a year of restrictions.

Travelers who have received two vaccine shots, or one shot at least two weeks before traveling, and people who have recovered from COVID-19 within six months, can leave and enter the country starting from 1a.m. Children under 18 who have health insurance can also travel.

The following vaccines are being accepted: Pfizer/BioNTech, AstraZeneca, Moderna, and Johnson and Johnson, according to airline Saudia.

Non-Saudi nationals holding tourist visas will remain unable to enter the country.

Residence visa holders must show a negative PCR test obtained within 72 hours of flying from a verified laboratory. Children under the age of eight do not have to present a PCR test, according to Saudia.

Travel in and out of the Kingdom has been restricted since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020.

Certain categories of people were exempt from the ban, including diplomats.

There are 20 countries that Saudi Arabia continues to close its borders to. Travelers cannot enter the Kingdom from: the UAE, Lebanon, Egypt, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Portugal, UK, Sweden, Switzerland, France, Indonesia, Pakistan, Turkey, India, Japan, Argentina, Brazil, South Africa and the US.

Budget airline Flynas said that 93 percent of its cabin crew had been inoculated as of May 5.

