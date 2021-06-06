.
Vaccinated people in UAE can now enjoy quarantine-free travel to Spain: Statement

Sunset view of Gran Via in Madrid. (Unsplash, Florian Wehde)
Tala Michel Issa, Al Arabiya English

The United Arab Emirates announced on Sunday that as of June 7, fully vaccinated visitors will be welcomed into Spain without needing to quarantine.

Tourists can travel quarantine-free to Spain if they have been fully vaccinated at least two weeks before the date of travel.

Vaccination certificates will need to be provided on arrival and must include jabs that are officially authorized by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) or on the WHO’s Emergency Use Listing. These vaccines include, but are not limited to, Pfizer-BioNTech, AstraZeneca and Sinopharm.

Whereas those who are not inoculated against the virus will need to present a negative PCR test taken no longer than 48 hours before arrival.
Unvaccinated children under the age of six are permitted entry if their parents or guardians are vaccinated. However, children over six will need to present a negative PCR test upon arrival.

All passengers are required to fill out and submit the Health Control Form (HCF) online before their arrival.
The relaxing of COVID-19 curbs comes as the holiday season begins for many across the world. UAE residents are now able to travel to 30 cities in 19 countries across the Emirates (Airlines) network.

Emirates currently offers five weekly flights to Madrid and four to Barcelona, according to a statement released by the UAE government on Sunday which added that additional flights may be offered in the near future to cater to demand.

