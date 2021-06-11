.
G7 ‘huge opportunity’ for global COVID-19 pandemic recovery: PM Johnson

US President Joe Biden, Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, France's President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi, Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel attend a session during the G7 summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall, Britain, June 11, 2021. (Reuters)
AFP, Carbis Bay

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday hailed the first in-person G7 summit in nearly two years as a “huge opportunity” to kickstart recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

Opening the first session of the leaders’ meeting in Cornwall in southwest England, the summit host said a more equitable future for the world was essential.

“We need to make sure that when we recover, we level up and we build back better. We have a huge opportunity to do that as G7,” he added.

