G7 ‘huge opportunity’ for global COVID-19 pandemic recovery: PM Johnson

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday hailed the first in-person G7 summit in nearly two years as a “huge opportunity” to kickstart recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

Opening the first session of the leaders’ meeting in Cornwall in southwest England, the summit host said a more equitable future for the world was essential.

Watch: G7 leaders, including French president Emmanuel Macron and German chancellor Angela Merkel, as well as EU leaders, arrive at the venue in Carbis Bay where the G7 summit is taking place, for their first in-person talks in nearly two years. https://t.co/bI4s3MA3R8 pic.twitter.com/Q1VKJRXoLW — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) June 11, 2021

“We need to make sure that when we recover, we level up and we build back better. We have a huge opportunity to do that as G7,” he added.

