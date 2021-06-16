India reports 62,224 new COVID-19 cases, 2,542 deaths

India reported on Wednesday 62,224 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, data from the health ministry showed.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Advertisement

The South Asian country’s total COVID-19 case load now stands at 29.63 million, while total fatalities are at 379,573, the data showed. India added 2,542 deaths overnight.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Delhi defies social distancing norms, doctors say brace for COVID-19 ‘explosion’

Delta COVID-19 variant increases risk of hospitalization: Study

India’s Taj Mahal reopens as COVID-19 restrictions ease